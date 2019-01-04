2019 LINEUP

Detroit continued to burn long after the fires of the ’67 rebellion were extinguished. Black Detroiters continued to suffer the effects of economic disenfranchisement and fought to survive under the oppressive thumb of racist policing practices disguised as law enforcement, the most egregious of which was the Detroit Police Department’s brutal decoy unit S.T.R.E.S.S.: Stop the Robberies, Enjoy Safe Streets. Ken Cockrel, a radical Marxist attorney, led a group of activists and community leaders to abolish the unit and restore justice. This is the story of a heroic struggle in a city that was far too willing to trample the rights of its black citizens. Michigan premiere.